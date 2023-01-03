Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Says Ankit Gupta Told Him Things About Priyanka Choudhary. Fans Share Video To Expose Him

Bigg Boss 16 update: Is Sajid Khan getting overconfident? Well, ardent fans of Salman Khan's reality show believe that the Bollywood filmmaker has become overconfident in the past few days as he has been talking behind the back of other contestants. In yesterday's episode, Sajid claimed that Priyanka Choudhary hates him because of Ankit Gupta.

Netizens were not pleased with Sajid Khan's claims about Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary. They pointed out that he was the one, who predicted Ankit's elimination after Priyanka saved him over the Rs 25 lakh prize money. He made the prediction as he was miffed with the TV diva for 'making her the villain for saving Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan claimed that Priyanka Choudhary hated him as she knew that Ankit told him several things. 'I know why Priyanka hate me... Because she knows Ankit has told me lots of things,' the Housefull director told Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Sajid Khan confidently told the Choti Sarrdaarni actress that Priyanka was not fond of him because of the things which her friend Ankit Gupta has told him during his stint in Bigg Boss 16. Netizens were miffed with Sajid Khan for attacking Priyanka Choudhary in Bigg Boss 16. They accused him of degrading the Udaariyaan actor in the show and planning against her with his 'Mandali' members. 'He is just bluffing around to degrade #PriyankaChaharChoudhary on NTV as he himself accepted it that #AnkitGupta never said anything against her,' one user tweeted. Fans expressed their displeasure with the way Sajid talked about Priyanka, accusing him of 'bluffing' and trying to do what he did with Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot. 'He was bluffing before when he told shiv about shalin and is doing the same here, he lies blatantly.. If Ankit would have said a word against anyone, BB would have exposed it long back in the keechad task. They literally had to give half narrative to reveal as a chugli #PriyAnkit,' a fan wrote on the micro-blogging site.

On a related note, Sajid Khan has also been nominated for elimination this week along with seven other contestants. The likes of Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam are in the danger zone.

