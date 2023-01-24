Bigg Boss 16: Shalin’s Ex-Wife Asks Him To ‘Stay Strong’ After His Breakdown, Says ‘Last Few Weeks…’

After a grand premiere in October last year, Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 is just a few days away from its much-awaited finale. After Soundarya Sharma's eviction last week, only eight contestants are currently locked in the controversial show.

For the past few weeks, everything is revolving around Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and their confusing equation. Last week, they indulged in an ugly fight during which the Uttaran actress even brought up his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur, despite his requests not to involve her.

During last night's (January 23) episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin broke down as other contestants isolated him and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary targeted him. Amid all this, the actor's ex-wife Dalljiet took to social media and showed her support for him.

DALLJIET KAUR COMES OUT IN SHALIN'S SUPPORT

Taking to Instagram stories, she posted a picture of herself with their son Jaydon and wished Shalin will for the remaining weeks. She wrote, "Last few weeks left for Bigg Boss to get over. I wish you all the best Shalin. Be patient, be calm & stay strong."

