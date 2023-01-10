Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: OMG! Shalin Bhanot's Mom Gives Royal IGNORE To Tina Datta. Here's What Happened Next
Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's rumoured relationship has been a hot topic of discussion on Bigg Boss 16. The duo has got everyone brimming with an opinion about their frequently changing relationship. And the ongoing family week on the popular reality show is likely to witness another twist in their relationship as Shalin Bhanot's mother will be entering the BB house. Needless to say, it will be an overwhelming moment for Shalin who has been quite outspoken about missing his family on the show.
And as per a recent update, Shalin's mother's entry is going to create a massive dhamaka as she will be seen giving a cold shoulder to Tina Datta. Yes! According to media reports, as Shalin's mother was seen meeting every contestant in the house, she was seen ignoring Tina Datta deliberately. Now that will certainly come as a shock for Tina and her fans. On the other hand, Tina's mother will also be entering the house tonight and will make sure to interact with every contestant. Well, Shalin's mother's behaviour will certainly leave an impact on his relationship with Tina Datta. It will be interesting to see if it will be the end of Shalin and Tina's bond.
On the other hand, Shalin's mother is already making the headlines for her war of words with Tina's mother during the weekend ka vaar. Both the ladies have been defending their kids and aren't pleased with the rumours doing the rounds about them. Meanwhile, as Shiv Thakare's mother, Priyanka Choudhary's brother and Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan also entered the house, they have advised Shalin and Tina to play their individual game on the show now.
On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to pull its curtains down in mid January, got an extension of four weeks. Now the popular reality show will have its grand finale in mid February.
