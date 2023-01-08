Bigg Boss 16: 'Tina Se Plz Dur Rahe...' Say Fans As Shalin Bhanot's Mom Shares SPECIAL Message For Him - WATCH

This week is going to be very special on Bigg Boss 16. After all, the family members of the housemates will be entering the house to root for them. It will be an emotional moment for everyone and they will be getting a reality check as well. Interestingly, Shalin Bhanot's mother will also be entering Bigg Boss 16 tonight. And as she is looking forward to meeting Shalin, she also came with a special message for him for his game on the popular reality show.

Taking to Shaling Bhanot's instagram, the team has shared a video, wherein the actor's mother was seen singing a song for him. She sang the song 'Ruk Jana Nahi Tu Kahi Haar Ke' which means that one should never give up in life as one witnesses the good times only after overcoming all the struggles. The message was loud and clear for Shalin that he must not give up amid the tough times in the house. As Shalin's mother's message is going viral on social media, fans have urged her to warn the Naagin actor about Tina Datta. One of the Instagram users commented, "Mama bhanot plssss shalin ko samjha ker ayein k Tina se pls door rhee wo akela bht strong haii ye Tina uska game kharb ker rhi.. pls shalin ko bata ker ayein pls mama bhanot".

Another user commented, "Pls tell Shalin to stay far away from Tina. She's literally spoiling his whole game and image". One of the users also took to the comment section and wrote, "Mummy ji please shalin ko samjha ke aaiae ki vah akele hi bahut jyada strong hai please playing very sharp to use kisi ki bhi jarurat nahin hai to shalin Tina se dur rahe Tina usko use kar rahi hai kyunki Tina Ghar se nahin nikalna chahti or vah akele khelta Raha tu he will win bigg Boss".

Meanwhile, Shalin and Tina's relationship game on Salman Khan's radar of late and he had termed it as fake. The superstar stated that Tina has been faking her bond with Shalin and even slammed the latter for being confused about his feelings. It will be interesting to see if Shalin's game will change after meeting his mother.