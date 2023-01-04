Will You Be My Girlfriend?: Shalin Bhanot Proposes Bigg Boss 16 Member In Front Of Priyanka Choudhary. WATCH

Bigg Boss 16 update: The makers of Salman Khan's reality show have dropped the cutest promo ever on social media. Guess what? Shalin Bhanot proposed a member inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, expressing his love in front of Priyanka Choudhary. No, he didn't propose Tina Datta. Yes, you read that right!

BIGG BOSS 16: SHALIN BHANOT PROPOSES MAHIM TO BE HIS GIRLFRIEND

The Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush actor playfully asked a Bigg Boss 16 member about being his girlfriend. If you are thinking that he proposed Tina Datta, you are mistaken. Shalin Bhanot expressed his fondness for Mahim, the Saint Bernard who entered the BB 16 house as a special guest.