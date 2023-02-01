If She Gets Evicted...: EX Contestant Praises BB 16's Sumbul Touqeer As Mandali Says She's Playing Victim Card

Bigg Boss 16 update: Love or hate but you cannot debate that Sumbul Touqeer Khan has played the game in a dignified way. At a time when contestants have engaged in nasty fights in Salman Khan's reality show, the actress has refrained from making demeaning comments against anyone. Several celebrities have also hailed Sumbul for staying true to herself and not resorting to other tactics to grab eyeballs.

BIGG BOSS 16: SUMBUL TOUQEER BECOMES TOPIC OF DISCUSSION

The makers of the reality show have released a new promo where Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan can be seen talking about Sumbul Touqeer behind her back. It all started when the Imlie actress decided to stay away from the Mandali for a while after they lost the nomination.

While Shiv Thakare and others tried to talk to Sumbul, the actress decided to take some time and think about her game. However, the Mandali members seemed to be upset with her. MC Stan accused her of playing the victim card while Nirmit Kaur Ahluwalia said that they have suffered because of being polite.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

On a related note, Karan Johar will host this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode instead of Salman Khan. Last week, Farah Khan entered the BB 16 house as a special host and she interacted with the contestants. From sharing her points about Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary to playing games with the housemates, the director had a blast while shooting for the show.

Salman will return as a host for the grand finale episode, which will air on February 12, 2023. Speculations are rife that the makers might introduce a new twist in the form of surprise mid-week eviction in the finale week.

