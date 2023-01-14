Bigg Boss 16 | Shekhar Suman Shares Cryptic Post As Abdu Rozik Leaves Show: Goodness Is...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Abdu Rozik's exit from Salman Khan's reality show has left the viewers emotional. The 19-year-old singer bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 16 contestants during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The news of his departure from the BB 16 house made waves on social media.

Considering Abdu Rozik's popularity, we are not surprised to know that he garnered such a reaction after he walked out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. After the singer made an exit from the show, Shekhar Suman posted a cryptic tweet, without mentioning any name.

SHEKHAR SUMAN'S CRYPTIC POST AFTER ABDU ROZIK'S EXIT

On Sunday (January 14), the Movers and Shakers hosted posted a small note on his official Twitter note. He left the fans confused as he dropped a cryptic tweet. Fans couldn't help but wonder if his tweet was related to Abdu Rozik's departure.

Advertisement

"Going going gone.. goodness is gone, never to return," Shekhar Suman wrote on the micro-blogging site. The actor will soon shoot for the Sunday episode of Salman Khan's show. He hosts the segment Bigg Bulletin on BB 16.

WHY ABDU ROZIK LEFT BIGG BOSS 16?

Abdu Rozik had to bid adieu to the show due to work commitments. The singer had already committed to other projectes before the reality show received an extension. As Bigg Boss 16 has been extended by four more weeks, he had to make a tough decision.

The social media star came out of the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. After making an exit, he wil interact with the fans on Sunday (January 15) at a mall in Mumbai.

BIGG BOSS 16: SHIV THAKARE BREAKS DOWN INTO TEARS AFTER ABDU ROZIK'S EXIT

Shiv, who shared a close bond with Abdu Rozik, broke down into tears after the latter left the show. The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner revealed that Abdu had informed him about his departure from the Bigg Boss 16 house a day ago.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan consoled Shiv as he cried in the corner. The reality TV star didn't face the camera, expressing his pain after bidding adieu to Abdu Rozik.

ShiBdu trended on Twitter after the promo from the upcoming episode was released on social media. The official Twitter and Instagram handles of Colors TV shared the video along with the caption, "16 season mein pehli baar hua Bigg Boss ke ghar mein kuch aisa."

Fans expressed their thoughts on seeing Shiv crying post Abdu Rozik's exit from the show. They also said that ShiBdu's friendship was the highlight of the reality show as the duo continued to support each other throughout their stint in Bigg Boss 16 season 16.

On a related note, Sreejita De has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house in yesterday's episode. She was nominated along with MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Will you miss watching Abdu Rozik in Bigg Boss 16? Do share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.