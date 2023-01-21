Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman REACTS As Shalin Bhanot Asks For Voluntary Exit, Says 'Suffered Anxiety Attacks'
Bigg Boss 16 update: The latest episode of Salman Khan's reality show turned out to be a dramatic affair. It won't be wrong to say that Shalin Bhanot hogged all the limelight, courtesy of his conversation with Bigg Boss. From claiming to have anxiety attacks to threatening to leave the show, Shalin Bhanot spoke about different things in the confession.
From discussing minimum guarantee of Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer to talking about his contract, the Nach Baliye 3 mentioned several things in his conversation with Bigg Boss. While Bigg Boss suggested him to consult and talk to a psychiatrist, the actor refused to listen to him.
On a related note, Salman Khan also lambasted Tina Datta for telling Priyanka Choudhary things about Shalin Bhanot after their huge fight. He questioned her for staying tight-lipped for 15 weeks and speaking only when she had a huge argument with Shalin Bhanot during the Ticket To Finale task.
