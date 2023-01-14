Shiv Thakare Has To Come Out Of Sajid Khan's Mandali: EX Contestant Calls Him Bigg Boss 16 Winner But...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Shiv Thakare has managed to impress the viewers with the way he is playing the game. From locking horns with Archana Gautam to forming a special bond with Abdu Rozik, the reality TV star has grabbed eyeballs with his actions inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

While his ardent fans are loving his strategies, a few netizens have expressed their displeasure with the way he is supporting Sajid Khan in the show. A former Bigg Boss contestant has also shared his thoughts about the same on social media, claiming that Shiv Thakare needs to come out of the 'Mandali' if he wishes to win Bigg Boss 16.

We are talking about Vishal Kotian. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant extended support to Shiv Thakare but said that he needs to leave Sajid Khan's group if he wants to claim the winner's trophy.

Bigg Boss 16: Vishal Kotian On Shiv Thakare Vishal Kotian said that he sees a winner in Shiv Thakare and wishes him to take charge and leave the 'Mandali', which is headed by Sajid Khan. He posted the tweet after watching the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16. The Akbar Birbal actor also predicted Sajid Khan's eviction from the reality show while penning the tweet. '#ShivThakare has to come out of #SajidKhan ki MANDALI if he has to win. I see a winner in him n hope better sense prevails.#SajidKhan will be out next week. Tats my prediction,' he wrote on the micro-blogging site. Vishal Kotian Replies To Fan When a fans said that 'Shiv Thakare is Janta ka winner and Priyanka Choudhary is fixed winner', Vishal shared an interesting reply. He extended his full support to the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner and said that he wishes to see him lift the trophy of BB 16. 'JO JEETA WOHI SIKANDER baki iska winner uska winner se koi fark nahi padhta. I want him to win the TROPHY,' Vishal Kotian tweeted. Advertisement When Shiv Thakare Supported Sumbul Against Sajid Khan When Shiv Thakare Supported Sumbul Against Sajid Khan Shiv Thakare received praise for all the corners when he took a stand for Sumbul Touqeer while talking to Sajid Khan. When the filmmaker questioned the Imlie actress for not behaving maturely, Shiv Thakare said that one should not expect her to act like a 30 or 40-year-old in Bigg Boss 16. 'One must not expect everyone to be the same. It is not easy to change a person's nature as he/she is different than others. Fans love Sumbul for her nature and she is earning lots of love,' Shiv told Sajid Khan. He added, 'Sumbul ko show me liya he hai uska chulbula nature dekhke, wohi log pasand karte hai. Uska behaviour kyun change karna hai? 30/40 ke logon ko dekhna hai toh hum hai na?'

