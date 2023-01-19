Bigg Boss 16: Will Shiv Thakare Create History By Becoming Captain For The Fifth Time?

Bigg Boss 16 Update: After winning hearts and the trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Shiv Thakare entered Salman Khan's popular reality show in October last year. Since the very beginning, he has been grabbing eyeballs thanks to his friendship with Abdu Rozik and other mandali members as well as his rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Counted among the strongest players inside the Bigg Boss house, Shiv Thakare is the only contestant in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 who has become the captain for the fourth time.

In tonight's (January 19) episode, he'll be competing with his close friend Nimrit for this week's captaincy and access to the ticket to finale week.