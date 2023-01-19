Bigg Boss 16: Will Shiv Thakare Create History By Becoming Captain For The Fifth Time?
Bigg Boss 16 Update: After winning hearts and the trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Shiv Thakare entered Salman Khan's popular reality show in October last year. Since the very beginning, he has been grabbing eyeballs thanks to his friendship with Abdu Rozik and other mandali members as well as his rivalry with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
Counted among the strongest players inside the Bigg Boss house, Shiv Thakare is the only contestant in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 16 who has become the captain for the fourth time.
In tonight's (January 19) episode, he'll be competing with his close friend Nimrit for this week's captaincy and access to the ticket to finale week.
As shown in the promos, Shiv and Nimrit's co-contestants will vote for the candidate who deserves captaincy and ticket to finale week among both of them. After the task, Nimrit and Shiv will also have an argument as the Choti Sarrdaarni actress will question him for choosing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over her.
Shiv Thakare To Create History?
Interestingly, Shiv Thakare will create history if he wins the captaincy this time by beating Nimrit. We're saying so because he'll be the first contestant to become the Bigg Boss house captain for the fifth time in the current season.
Bigg Boss 12 Fame Surbhi Rana Too Became Captain Five Time But…
For the unversed, Surbhi Rana was the first ever Bigg Boss (Hindi) contestant to earn captaincy five times. While she was an individual captain four times, she once earned it along with her jodidaar Romil Chaudhary.
Shiv Thakare - Individual Captain For The 5th Time?
Not just the current season, Shiv will be the first ever contestant who'll become the solo captain for the fifth time in the history of Bigg Boss (Hindi). Well, this would be a huge achievement. Don't you agree?
Shiv Thakare Vs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In The Finale?
Keeping the whole journey in mind, Priyanka is Shiv's biggest competitor in the battle to win Bigg Boss 16. Now, it'll be interesting to see if one among them will walk away with the winner's trophy and someone else leaves them behind. Keep watching this space for more updates!
