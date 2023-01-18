Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare And Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Lock Horns For Captaincy Tonight
Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg and everyone is looking forward to the grand finale. Needless to say, the speculations are rife about who will be the winner of the show. Amid this, the makers introduced the ticket to finale week which has intensified the game in the BB house. And now, the popular reality show will be witnessing a test of friendship once again and this time between Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare. For the uninitiated, Shiv and Nimrit have always won hearts with their unconditional friendship and have had each other's back through thick and thin.
But things are set to change now on the popular reality show. As per the recent buzz, Nimrit, who became the first captain of the ticket to finale week, will be seen struggling to save her captaincy. Much to everyone's surprise, while Shalin Bhanot was seen supporting her for the captaincy, Shiv named MC Stan and Priyanka Choudhary for the same. On the other hand, MC Stan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were seen pitching for Shiv Thakare. This has certainly left Nimrit shocked. As a result, Shiv will be seen competing with Nimrit for the captaincy.
It will be interesting to see if the ticket to finale week will end Nimrit and Shiv's captaincy. Meanwhile, Shiv has been making the headlines as Shiv's recent statement about Priyanka left the contestants brimming with an opinion. A day after Shiv claimed that Ankit Gupta's exit has weakened Priyanka's game, he was seen calling the Udaariyaan actress a strong personality. One of the netizens tweeted, "Kal tak toh Shiv ke liye Pri zero thi aaj achanak strong ho gayi. Dogla insaan". "Double standard shiv ek trf kehta h ki priyanka ka game zero h aur dusri trf strong ho gyi wahh bhai," another fan tweeted.
