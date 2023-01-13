Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Recalls His Struggling Days, Says 'Roadies Mein 4 Baar Try Karne Ke Baad...'
Advertisement
Bigg Boss 16 update: Love or hate but you cannot debate that Shiv Thakare has played the game in a dignified manner. From taking stands for his friends to entertaining the viewers with his cute antics with Abdu Rozik, the Maratha Mulgi has grabbed several years. While equation changes within one hour inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Shiv has maintained his friendship with his pals.
Ardent viewers of Salman Khan's reality show consider him as the probable winner of BB 16. They have even lauded him for being vocal about the issues and supporting his friends when they are attacked by other housemates.
Several people consider Shiv Thakare their idol as he has achieved a lot in the past few years. However, his journey was not as easy it seems.
- Bigg Boss 16 Extension: Salman Khan QUITS Show, To Be REPLACED As Host From Next Week? Here's What We Know
- Bigg Boss 16 | Shiv Thakare's Sister REACTS As Priyanka Choudhary Wins Boss Meter: We All Know...
- Dil Lelo Shiv: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Praise Shiv Thakare For Defending Sumbul Against Sajid's 'False Narratives'
- Dil Se Dua...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Laud Priyanka Choudhary As She Wishes To Give Best Education To Sister's Kids
- Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bharti Singh Praises Shiv Thakare, Says 'Teri Aai Ka...'
- Bigg Boss 16| Bharti Singh's Special Message For Priyanka Choudhary Has Ankit Gupta Connection? What We Know
- Bigg Boss 16: Before Shiv Thakare, THIS Season 12 Contestant Became The Captain Of BB House Four Times
- Lohri 2023: Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Choudhary-Inspired Suits To Wear For Festive Season
- Bhai Aapne Toh Kohram...: Sumbul Touqeer's Father REACTS As Her Uncle Enters Bigg Boss 16 House In Family Week
- LATEST TRP Ratings: Pandya Store Beats Bigg Boss 16; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Are The Toppers
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ram Charan’s Special Promise If RRR Wins Oscar, Simi Grewal Graces Bigg Boss 16
- Bigg Boss 16: Did You Know Ankit Gupta Worked With Tara Sutaria In THIS TV Show? Their VIDEO Goes Viral
Read more...