Bigg Boss 16 | Shiv Thakare's Sister REACTS As Priyanka Choudhary Wins Boss Meter: We All Know...

Bigg Boss 16 update: It won't be wrong to say Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare have hogged the maximum limelight in Salman Khan's reality show. Be it their fights or their cute nok-jhok, they have grabbed eyeballs with their actions in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Ardent viewers of the show have already hailed Shiv and Priyanka as the winners of BB 16.

The official Twitter handle of Voot Select conducted a contest to determine the winner of Boss Meter (week 14). It was Priyanka's Paltan versus Shiv's Sena in the competition. As expected, it was a neck-to-neck fight as both the fandoms extensively voted to make their favourites win.

On a related note, both Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare are saved from this week's elimination. The duo was part of the hyperactive group, which also consisted of Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam.