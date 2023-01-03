Bigg Boss 16| Shiv Thakare's Sister Reacts To Vikas Manaktala, Wife Gunjan's Suit Controversy: Kept Mum As...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Shiv Thakare and Vikas Manaktala have been hogging all the limelight ever since the latter's wife Guunjan Walia accused the former of wearing her husband's clothes in Salman Khan's show. Guunjan expressed her displeasure after Shiv Thakare allegedly wore the clothes that were sent for Vikas Manaktala for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

There was confusion over the clothes as Shiv Thakare ended up wearing the clothes that were sent for Vikas Manaktala. Guunjan had lashed out at the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner on social media, asking him to return the clothes.

Amid the blue suit controversy, Shiv Thakare's sister Manisha Thakare issued a statement on Twitter and INstagram, sharing her thoughts about the same.