Dil Lelo Shiv: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Praise Shiv Thakare For Defending Sumbul Against Sajid's 'False Narratives'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Shiv Thakare has been trending on Twitter ever since he took a stand for Sumbul Touqeer, supporting the actress while talking to Sajid Khan. Fans accused Sajid Khan of 'creating false narratives' against Sumbul Touqeer, stating that he demotivated her on several occasions.

Shiv Thakare, while engaging in a conversation with Sajid, Sumbul's uncle, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik, said that one should not expect a 19-year-old to behave like a mature person. Sumbul's uncle quipped that he was asked about the way 'Mandali' was not allowing her to be the person she is.

Bigg Boss 16: What Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare Said? Sajid Khan and Sumbul's uncle mentioned that she always behaves like a kid and doesn't leave her 'childish side' even though she is a celebrity. It was Shiv Thakare, who came to her defence and said that people love Sumbul for the same. He said, 'One must not expect everyone to be the same. It is not easy to change a person's nature as he/she is different than others. Fans love Sumbul for her nature and she is earning lots of love.' 'Sumbul ko show me liya he hai uska chulbula nature dekhke, wohi log pasand karte hai. Uska behaviour kyun change karna hai? 30/40 ke logon ko dekhna hai toh hum hai na?,' the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner said. Bigg Boss 16 Fans Praise Shiv Thakare On Twitter Netizens appreciated Shiv Thakare for taking a stand for Sumbul Touqeer, claiming that Sajid Khan was creating 'wrong narratives' about her in the Bigg Boss 16 house. One user tweeted, 'shiv to sajid : uska behaviour change nahi karskatay sir, usko isliye toh log bahar pasand kartay hain. - DIL LELO SHIV,' while another wrote, 'Hats off to Shiv for taking the right stand and slams Sajid for creating false narrative against Sumbul.' Fans hailed Shiv Thakare as the star of the episode, praising him for supporting Sumbul and sharing his thoughts against Sajid Khan's behaviour. Bigg Boss 16 Week Recap Bigg Boss 16 Week Recap It was an emotional week for Shiv Thakare as he reunited with his beloved Aai after three long months. From receiving her blessings to sharing cute moments with her, Shiv had a great time inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. He also earned praise from Archana Gautam's brother, Shalin Bhanot's mother and Sumbul Touqeer's uncle for his dignified behaviour.

On a related note, Shiv Thakare became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 16 house for the fourth time. He is the only contestant to earn captaincy for the record fourth time in the latest season of Salman Khan's reality show.

While Shiv Thakare is saved from nominations, his three friends are in the danger zone. The likes of Sreejita De, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been nominated for eviction this week.

