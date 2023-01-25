Ek Ladki Sab Pe Bhaari: EX Contestant Lauds Priyanka Choudhary As She Locks Horns With Mandali In Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 update: Priyanka Choudhary has been hogging all the limelight, courtesy of her actions in Salman Khan's show. While Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and MC Stan defended Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia when Priyanka and Tina Datta pointed out the violation of rules during her captaincy, netizens wondered why the 'Mandali' members were playing for Nimrit and not working hard to earn the Ticket to Finale.

PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY RECEIVES SUPPORT ON TWITTER

Fans extended support to Priyanka Choudhary after she was attacked by contestants including Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot. They trended 'Ruling Diva Priyanka' to showcase their support to the Udaariyaan actress after she had a huge fight with the Mandali members.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Choudhary became the first contestant in Bigg Boss 16 to trend on Twitter with over 4 million tweets for a single hashtag. Her followers flooded the micro-blogging site with their messages and tweets to support her in the game.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

Ladies and gentlemen, you need to get ready for a blockbuster finale as the makers have announced February 12, 2023 as the official date for grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. The reality show will end with a bang, featuring several performances from the top six finalists.

While we have to wait for some time to know the name of top six finalists of Bigg Boss 16, speculations are rife that the makers might introduce a mid-week eviction