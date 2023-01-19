Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya, Nimrit Sarcastically Pray To Priyanka, Fans Go 'Aise Hi Puja Karo Hamari Goddess Hai'

Bigg Boss 16: Popular actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a trending contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 16. She has been the talk of the nation from the very beginning of the show and her popularity has only grown over time. She is the only contestant in the house presently who has not used any wrong words or demeaned anyone. She has shown elegance and resilience beyond everyone's expectations.

Be it her sizzling chemistry with Ankit Gupta or her ability to perform well in tasks, fans are loving different shades of Priyanka Choudhary. While many contestants have failed to strike a chord with the viewers, our dear Tejo has managed to impressed them with her actions inside the BB 16 house.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit, Soundarya Pray To Priyanka In a recent promo, it is seen that the contestants Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, and Shalin Bhanot sarcastically prayed to Priyanka and said demeaning things against her. Soundarya while looking at the camera said, 'Double standards ki Devi, Overconfidence ki devil, Rishton ko laat marne wali, Uchi awaz main dahad ke tum sabko behosh kar dungi'. Can you guess how the netizens reacted to the promo? They supported Priyanka, calling her a 'Goddess'. The fans responded to the promo and said, 'Aise hi puja karo, humari goddess hai.' One user tweeted, 'Well, everyone seems to be getting footage by taking Priyanka's name in BB 16.' How Priyanka REACTED To Nimrit, Soundarya's 'PRAYING'? How Priyanka REACTED To Nimrit, Soundarya's 'PRAYING'? In the promo, it can be seen the Udaariyaan actress gave an epic reaction after Soundarya and Nimrit tried to take a jibe at her. Priyanka can be seen laughing at them and saying 'Aish karo' (Have fun). Priyanka seemed confident and she did not entertain them much. Her words captured the attention of the viewers. Guess what she said? The actress quipped, 'Yudh ki shuruat hai ye' (it's the start of the war). The fans are gearing up to support and contestants are speeding their game as the finale week is getting closer. Advertisement Priyanka Choudhary's Journey In Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Choudhary's Journey In Bigg Boss 16 Over the last 100 days, Priyanka has shown that she is the friend that anyone would wish for. She is a critic and says the right thing even if it's difficult to hear and supports even when one is not around. Her bold voice has been questioned but the host and superstar Salman Khan himself cleared that it's not about voice decibels even a small whisper is heard if the matter is right.

CELEBS WHO ARE SUPPORTING PRIYANKA IN BIGG BOSS 16

From Kanika Mann to Rohan Mehta, several popular celebrities have extended support to Priyanka, saying that she can emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Bigg Boss 10's Manu Panjabi also supported her, stating many contestants have reached the last stage of the game by fighting with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Priyanka as rightly called as 'Sherni' by fans can be seen as calm and composed but ready to hunt. It would be interesting to see how she will respond to the contestants attacking her inside the house.

While many celebs have hailed Priyanka Choudhary as the winner of Bigg Boss 16, what do you have to say about her? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates.