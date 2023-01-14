Bigg Boss 16| Sumbul Touqeer's Dad Says She Created New Record In Show's History: 'Youngest Contestant To...'
Bigg Boss 16 update: Sumbul Touqeer has been hogging all the limelight, courtesy of her dignified behaviour. While other celebrities have engaged in nasty fights in Bigg Boss 16, the Imlie actress has refrained from picking up fights or taking digs at co-contestant. Many fans have already hailed her as the probable winner of Bigg Boss 16.
On Saturday (January 14), Sumbul Touqeer's father shared a post on social media, claiming that she has created a new record. He congratulated the fans and family members of the TV diva, stating that she achieved a new milestone in the show's history.
BIGG BOSS 16 SUMBUL TOUQEER RECORD DESERVES YOUR ATTENTION
"#SumbulTouqeerKhan created a record. First teenager & youngest contestant to stay for 100 days in Big boss house in any language. Congratulations to her & whole family," Touqeer Hasan Khan wrote on the micro-blogging site.
SUMBUL TOUQEER SAVED FROM ELIMINATION IN BIGG BOSS 16
The ardent fans of the actress extensively voted for her to safeguard her from elimination. Sumbul was nominated along with her friends MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sreejita De. Sreejita, who re-entered the BB 16 house as a wildcard contestant, was evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
Do you think Sumbul Touqeer Khan can emerge as a finalist of Bigg Boss 16? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
