Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fans SLAM Sajid Khan For Discussing Her Father's Second Marriage: What Crap

Bigg Boss 16 update: Sajid Khan was heavily criticised on social media for asking Sumbul Touqeer about her father's second marriage on national television. Even when the Imlie actress tried to dodge the question, the Bollywood filmmaker continued to ask her about the same. Sumbul explained to him about her father has been her biggest support system when the latter said that she would be ready to accept her dad's relationship with someone.

However, fans didn't like the way Sajid Khan discussed Sumbul's father's personal life on national television, interrogating her about her reaction if he got married to a 22-year-old girl.