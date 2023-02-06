Bigg Boss 16: Did Sumbul Blame Fahmaan For Her Eviction? Says ‘Tere Manifestation Ke Chakkar Mein…’

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Just a week before the much-awaited grand finale of Salman Khan's top-rated reality show, TV star Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally got evicted from the show in Saturday's (February 4) episode.

Last week, after the '9 minutes' nominations task, mandali members Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and MC Stan got nominated for eviction. After the task, Bigg Boss even announced that the trio got nominated as Sumbul was the worst performer.

Since then, the actress was feeling guilty and finally had a sigh of relief when host Karan Johar revealed that she was the one who is going home. She was elated that her friends Shiv and Stan are safe.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, she finally reunited with her Imlie co-star and close friend Fahmaan Khan. Taking to social media, Fahmaan posted a video in which he's seen with Sumbul. Interestingly, in the clip, the actress is seen blaming the Dharam Patni star for her elimination from the controversial reality show. Yes, you read that right! Na na, don't think too much. They are just pulling each other's legs in the video.

Advertisement

Fahmaan starts the video by saying, "Hanji, ki haal? Aa gayi ladki baahar, yeh dekho. Kya re? Kaisa raha andar?" Then both of them start laughing as the actor fumbles while saying so. Replying to his question, Sumbul replies, "Bohot accha raha, bohot maza aaya."

The actor adds, "Mai kya bolta raha pata hai baar baar? Mai kehta tha jeet ke aana, agar nahi jeetegi toh jaldi milegi." Sumbul gets surprised after hearing this and jokingly replies, "Tune jo itna manifest kiya na, tere manifestation ke chakkar mein pehle aa gayi mai. Mil gayi tujhe jaldi."

Posting the video on Instagram, Fahmaan wrote, "Jeetke aana nahi toh jaldi milenge.. mil gayi jaldi aur jeet bhi gayi, logon ka dil @sumbul_touqeer"

Take a look at the video below:

Talking about the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, only six contestants are currently locked inside the BB house and one among them will finally walk away with the winner's trophy.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shalin Bhanot - who among them will win the show? Share your views in the comments section below.

Keep watching this space for more updates!