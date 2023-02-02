Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s Official FC Calls Colors ‘Worst Channel’, Accuses Makers Of ‘Degrading’ Her

Bigg Boss 16 Update: The second last week of Salman Khan's controversial reality show is currently going on and the makers are trying their level best to make it more interesting and entertaining for viewers.

Colors TV's top-rated show Bigg Boss 16 is finally coming to an end on February 12 after a successful run of over four months. Currently, only seven contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss house and Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of them.

Sumbul became a household name after playing the titular role in Star Plus' Imlie and is currently winning hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 16.

However, in last night's (February 1) episode, Sumbul looked sad as her friends got nominated for eviction because of her.