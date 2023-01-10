Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Mother Hugs Sreejita De Before Her Daughter; Leaves Latter Emotional
Bigg Boss 16 is coming up with some interesting twists in the game this week and the contestants' family members are entering the BB house as a part of the family week. So far, Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother and Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary were seen entering the house. And while it was a roller coaster ride of emotions for the housemates, it is reported that Tina Datta's mother Madhumita Datta will be entering BB house tonight. But her entry is likely to come with a major twist.
As per a recent update, Madhumita will be seen hugging Sreejita De first instead of her daughter. This will come as a surprise for everyone as Tina and Sreejita are the arch rivals in the house and are often seen washing each other's dirty linen on national television. And Tina's mother's gesture left Sreejita quite emotional. But there is a twist. It is reported that Madhumita ended up hugging Sreejita mistakenly thinking she is Tina. However, soon she realised her mistake and was seen looking out for Tina in the house. Clearly, this dhamakedar entry will leave the tongues wagging in the house.
On the other hand, Shalin Bhanot's mother will also be entering Bigg Boss house tonight. In fact, it is reported that the mommies are expected to discuss Shalin and Tina's frequently changing equation in the house. It will be interesting to see if Tina and Shalin's respective mothers will give a go ahead to their relationship or will put an end to it.
Meanwhile, on a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to pull its curtains down in mid January, got an extension of four weeks. Now the popular reality show will have its grand finale in mid February. As of now, Sreejita De, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and MC Stan have been nominated for elimination. It will be interesting to see who will be the first contestant to walk out of BB house in 2023.
