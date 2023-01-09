Bigg Boss 16 | Tina Datta Says Shalin Bhanot Reminds Her Of Aggressive EX Boyfriend: He Was Also...

Bigg Boss 16 update: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot have been hogging all the limelight ever since Salman Khan slammed them for their 'fake relationship'. The Bollywood superstar expressed his displeasure over the way the two popular TV celebs conducted themselves in the show, stating that they have made a mockery of themselves on national television. From calling out their dance to sharing that they are confused about their bond, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor told Tina and Shalin that their relationship was looking 'fake' and they are to be blamed for it.

After the Weekend Ka Vaar episode ended, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot continued to discuss their issues. While Tina maintained a safe distance from Shalin, the latter talked about her in front of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sreejita De. The Uttaran actress even confronted Sreejita when Shalin told her that she said that he should't go for a girl like her, who is 'brand conscious'.

You Remind Me Of My EX Boyfriend: Tina Datta To Shalin Bhanot Things took a turn after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as Tina Datta expressed her concern over the way she was portrayed on her national television. She blamed Shalin Bhanot for the same, stating that she would never agree to enter into a relationship with him. The Daayan actress compared Shalin with her former boyfriend, with whom she was in a five-year-old relationship. Saying that he remind her of her ex beau, Tina said, 'You remind me of the man with whom I was in relationship for five years. He was also aggressive like you and I can't be in a relationship with you.' Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot's VIRAL Video A clip is going viral on the internet where Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot can be seen discussing things about their bond in Bigg Boss 16. The Bengali beauty told Shalin that she was disappointed on how things have been in recent times. 'Tina, there's nothing wrong. I want to stand by you, provided you let me do it. Don't listen to others. Let me prove to the world that they are wrong. I will not talk to anyone about us in the show,' Shalin said. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: When Tina Datta Spoke About Her Abusive Relationship, Ex Boyfriend Tina Datta, while talking to a leading daily, had revealed that she went into depression after she ended her long-term relationship. Without mentioning names, she said that she so 'blinded in love' she thought it was right to tolerate an abusive relationship. She had said that she used to hide in her make-up room and cry after her bad phase.

On a related note, the family members of the contestants will enter the Bigg Boss 16 house as part of the Family Week segment. Shiv Thakare's Aai, Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan and Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary have already made a rocking entry in the show. How will they influence the nominations remains to be seen.

