BB 13 Me 1 Chai Chor Aur...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans Slam Twitter User As He Takes Dig At Rashami Desai, Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16 update: Tina Datta has been hogging all the limelight ever since she slammed Sajid Khan for being biased during the captaincy task. She actively supported Priyanka Choudhary in the task and even asked the Bollywood filmmaker if he was issuing a threat to her.

In yesterday's episode, Bigg Boss asked Tina Datta to return the chocolates that she took during a task. The makers playfully trolled the TV diva as they told her to give the chocolates because they were not meant for the housemates.

BIGG BOSS 16: TWITTER USER TROLLS TINA DATTA, RASHAMI DESAI

After the episode aired on Colors channel, a Twitter user took a dig at Tina Datta as he compared her with Rashami Desai. Without taking names, he took a jibe at the two Uttaran co-stars in his tweet. He made it obvious that he was talking about Tina Datta and Rashami Desai as his post was crystal clear.

"S13 me ek chai chor thi aur s16 me ek chocolate aur avocado chor hai dono utran ki utri hui hai. #BiggBoss16," the Twitter user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

For the unversed, Rashami and Tina worked together in the hit serial Uttaran, which also aired on Colors channel. The show co-starring Gaurav Chopra and Nandish Sandhu ran for six long years on the small screen.

BIGG BOSS 16 FANS SLAM TWITTER USER

Fans came to Tina Datta and Rashami Desai's defence, reminding the troll that Rashami is not a part of the show and even Sajid Khan's 'mandali' members have stolen things.

"Tum logo ka usse obsession alag level ka h..... S13 kab ka khatam ho gya bro move on.... Kro," one user tweeted.

"Sabse jayada chori ghar me mandali ke log karte sumbul sajid abdu Stan samje aaj jata hai Muh uthake Sayad episode dekhta Nhi hai," another fan wrote on the micro-blogging site.

BIGG BOSS 16 TINA DATTA NOMINATED FOR EVICTION

Tina Datta is in the danger zone along with six more contestants including Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam. It remains to be seen who will get evicted from the show this week.

Last week, Vikas Manaktala was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He had to leave the BB 16 house as he receievd the least number of votes among the nominated housemates.

