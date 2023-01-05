Bigg Boss 16 | Vikas Manaktala Reacts To Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Choudhary's Relationship: Unke Liye To Main...
Bigg Boss 16 update: It won't be wrong to say that Bigg Boss 16 will be known for Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary's sizzling chemistry. The Udaariyaan actor might have got eliminated from Salman Khan's show but he continues to make waves on social media. Fans have been requesting the makers to bring back Ankit Gupta as a wildcard contestant as they believe that he was eliminated in an unfair manner.
Amid the hullabaloo surrounding Ankit Gupta's elimination, Vikas Manaktala has praised him while speaking about Priyankit's relationship. The TV star was all praise for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta as he spoke about their bond in the Bigg Boss 16 house.
Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala Praises Ankit, Priyanka
Vikas, who shared a good bond with Priyanka Choudhary, opened up about her relationship with Ankit Gupta during an interview. He appreciated PriyanKit and said that they have a genuine bond.
'Yaar, I really like them. Unke liye to main terms bhi sort out karne lag gaya shaadi ka. Aakar meri Ankit se baat hui. Hamara milna abhi due hai as he is in Chandigarh,' Vikas told India Forums. He confirmed that he talked to Ankit Gupta after getting evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house.
Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Has The SWEETEST Thing To Say About PriyanKit
Vikas Manaktala maintained that Priyanka and Ankit are good friends and they can make a great pair if they come together. He added that he is after them so that they can become a couple.
'I really like both of them. Main to peeche pada hu, they should be together as they complement each other. I like them so I will be happy if they are together. They have a genuine bond. A good friendship is a good sign for being in a relationship,' Vikas said.
Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala's Journey Came To An End
The Main Na Bhoolungi actor was evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He was eliminated as he received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants. Vikas Manaktala had grabbed eyeballs during his stint in the reality show.
From locking horns with Archana Gautam to forming a bond with Priyanka, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, the actor enjoyed a short yet sweet stint in BB 16.
Bigg Boss 16: It's Shiv Vs Vikas And Guunjan
Vikas Manaktala and his wife Guunjan Walia have been involved in a war of words with Shiv Thakare's team after the actress alleged that Shiv wore the clothes that were meant for her husband. After engaging in a Twitter feud, Shiv's team threatened to take legal action against the couple.
On a related note, Ankit Gupta has bagged a new show after coming out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. He will be seen playing the lead role of Jahaan in Junooniyatt, which airs on Colors channel. The actor will share screen space with Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana in the upcoming show that will go on air from next month.
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, who produced Udaariyaan, are also producing Junooniyatt under their home banner.
Do you agree with Vikas Manaktala's opinion about Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's relationship? Share your views with us @Filmibeat.
