Bigg Boss 16| EX Contestant TROLLS Shalin Bhanot After Shiv Thakare 'Exposes' His Medical Issue: 'Anadi Ka...'

Bigg Boss 16 update: Shalin Bhanot has been hogging all the limelight on social media ever since Shiv Thakare 'exposed' him and his medical issues in Salman Khan's reality show. The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner told Priyanka Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia why he decided to save himself from nomination rather than opting for ration that also included his chicken.