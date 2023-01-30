Bigg Boss 16: Ex-BB Winner Roots For Priyanka Choudhary; Says ‘She Looks Very Strong’
Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is just a couple of days away and we are set to get the winner of the season. Needless to say, it is a tough fight between the contestants. So far, the popular reality show has got its top 7 contestants in Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. Needless to say, speculations are rife about who will win the show and the fans are rooting for their respective favourite contestants. And now, a former Bigg Boss winner was seen rooting for a popular contestant on the show.
We are talking about Urvashi Dholakia who won Bigg Boss season 6. The renowned television actress was seen rooting for Priyanka Choudhary. We have got our hands on a video which included a compilation of celebs rooting for Priyanka. During an event, when she was quizzed about the show, Urvashi said, "Priyanka looks very very strong". Apart from Urvashi, celebs like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Pishachini actress Nyra Banerjee, Tina Datta were also seen rooting for the Udaariyaan actress.
Meanwhile, Tina has been all praises for Priyanka and called her a deserving winner. She stated, "Genuinely jo jeetna chahiye aur jo sach main deserving hai aur jisne shuruaat se akeli kheli hai poore episode main aur show main woh hai Priyanka. Woh deserving hai har mayne main." (Translation- Genuinely, the one who should win and is most deserving, played alone from the beginning in the show is Priyanka).
Meanwhile, Priyanka has apparently lost her chance to win the ticket to finale week. This happened after Bigg Boss gave a last chance to the contestants to win the ticket to finale week. However, their fate will be decided by each other. During the task, Nimrit had to decide Priyanka's fate following which the Udaariyaan actress was out of the ticket to finale week race. However, Priyanka changed the game after she vouched for Sumbul Touqeer Khan and was adamant to save the Imlie actress. So now, it will be a fight between Nimrit, Shiv Thakare and Sumbul whose fate will be decided by MC Stan, Archana Gautam and Priyanka respectively.
