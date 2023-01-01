Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala Calls Bigg Boss Biased Post Elimination; Says ‘Unka Game Hai But….’

Bigg Boss 16 never fails to surprise the audience. Just as the housemates and the audience were gearing up for the New Year celebrations, the recent elimination left everyone surprised. To note, this week seven contestants were in the danger zone including Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Vikas Manaktala, Sreejita De, Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma. Amid this, Vikas Manaktala was eliminated from the popular reality show recently. His elimination was announced just before the New Year celebrations began on Bigg Boss 16.

Post elimination, Vikas has opened up on his journey on the show and is overwhelmed with the love coming his way. In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, Vikas was quizzed about how several contestants in the house have called Bigg Boss biased and even claimed that Archana Gautam is often favoured. To this, Vikas stated, "Bigg Boss to mere hisab se to har saal khelte hain, is baar maan rahe hain ki wo khel rahe hain. To ye unhi ke haath ka game hai aur mai isse completely disagree nahi karta hu. Mujhe lagta hai sirf yahan nahi kafi hadh tak jaise Bigg Boss khilana chahte hain wo bias ho jate hain. Par I don't take it to my heart. Wo unhi ka platform hai, unhi ka game hai, jaisa chahein vaise khilayein aur yahi game hai. But mujhe lagta ki boundaries set karni bahut zaruri hai kyunki ultimately agar aapka show is hadh tak neeche gir jayega to kahin wo show ke liye jo izzat aur respect hai viewers me kahin wo na neeche gir jaye".

Meanwhile, Vikas' elimination has left everyone brimming with an opinion. Vikas's BFF in the house Shalin Bhanot, stated that the Ghulaam actor was more concerned about talking about other contestants than showing his own identity. On the other hand, fans have been heartbroken with Vikas' elimination and termed it as unfair. A Twitter user even tweeted, "You deserved to be in the house @VikkasManaktala. You were the only person who gave it back strongly to #ArchanaGautam. Well Done, I really liked you in #BiggBoss #VikasManaktala".