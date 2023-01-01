Bigg Boss 16: Vikas Manaktala’s Wife Guunjan Is Proud Of Him As He Gets Eliminated; Calls Him ‘A True Hero’

Vikas Manaktala is the recent contestant to walk out of Bigg Boss 16. He had entered the popular reality show in early December as a wild card contestant and was in the danger zone with Nimrit Ahluwalia, Priyanka Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sreejita De. The actor was eliminated from the show on the basis of as audience's votes. And while his fans are heartbroken by Vikas's exit, his wife Guunjan Walia has been heaping praises for him and called him a real hero.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Guunjan wrote, "I always knew I married a Hero. A true Hero. A beautiful heart and a strong mind. Fearless & Righteous. I can't tell you my heart is so full of gratitude towards the universe that you are mine. #Proudfan my always and forever. I am so so so proud of you #VikkasManaktala". Overwhelmed with the love coming his way, Vikas replied to the tweet saying, "Thank you Gunzee.. Love you forever.. Thank you everyone for all the love... Your love and support means the world to me and I embrace it with open arms.. God bless all of you. Happy new year".

Take a look at Guunjan Walia's tweet:

Meanwhile, Vikas admitted that he is quiet shocked by his elimination. When he was quizzed if Bigg Boss was biased, Vikas stated, "Bigg Boss to mere hisab se to har saal khelte hain, is baar maan rahe hain ki wo khel rahe hain. To ye unhi ke haath ka game hai aur mai isse completely disagree nahi karta hu. Mujhe lagta hai sirf yahan nahi kafi hadh tak jaise Bigg Boss khilana chahte hain wo bias ho jate hain. Par I don't take it to my heart. Wo unhi ka platform hai, unhi ka game hai, jaisa chahein vaise khilayein aur yahi game hai. But mujhe lagta ki boundaries set karni bahut zaruri hai".