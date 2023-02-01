Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Targets Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Says ‘Shiv & MC Stan Got Nominated Coz Of Her’

Bigg Boss 16 Update: This week started on a disturbing note for the fans of Shiv Thakare and his mandali as they got nominated for eviction this time. It is now confirmed that one of them will leave the show later this week.

We're saying so because Bigg Boss introduced this week's nomination task and divided housemates into two teams - mandali (Shiv, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan) VS non-mandali (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam). As a part of the task, contestants were asked to count to nine minutes. At last, whichever team was close to the time got saved from nominations this week.

After the task, Bigg Boss announced that mandali members got nominated as Sumbul performed worst and took the maximum time of around 17 minutes. Now, a former Bigg Boss contestant has shared his views about the task and took a dig at the Imlie actress.

Well, we're talking about Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian. Taking to Twitter, Vishal talked about the nomination task and states that Sumbul might be the next contestant to get evicted. He also took a dig at Sumbul for her behaviour towards her friends after the task.

He tweeted, "#SumbulTouqueerKhan is reacting as if Mandali ke wajah se she got nominated. In fact #ShivThakare n #MCStan got nominated cos of her Or is it her strategy in desperation to do something different n survive. Kyun usko bhi pata hai ki ab time aagaya hai. Wat do u think?"

Take a look at his tweet below:

For the unversed, Sumbul's friends Shiv, Nimrit, and Shiv will be seen discussing how she's playing a victim card after losing the task. The actress' fans aren't happy with the latest development and are hoping to save her from eviction this week.

