Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Targets Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Says ‘Shiv & MC Stan Got Nominated Coz Of Her’
Bigg Boss 16 Update: This week started on a disturbing note for the fans of Shiv Thakare and his mandali as they got nominated for eviction this time. It is now confirmed that one of them will leave the show later this week.
We're saying so because Bigg Boss introduced this week's nomination task and divided housemates into two teams - mandali (Shiv, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan) VS non-mandali (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam). As a part of the task, contestants were asked to count to nine minutes. At last, whichever team was close to the time got saved from nominations this week.
After the task, Bigg Boss announced that mandali members got nominated as Sumbul performed worst and took the maximum time of around 17 minutes. Now, a former Bigg Boss contestant has shared his views about the task and took a dig at the Imlie actress.
Well, we're talking about Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian. Taking to Twitter, Vishal talked about the nomination task and states that Sumbul might be the next contestant to get evicted. He also took a dig at Sumbul for her behaviour towards her friends after the task.
He tweeted, "#SumbulTouqueerKhan is reacting as if Mandali ke wajah se she got nominated. In fact #ShivThakare n #MCStan got nominated cos of her Or is it her strategy in desperation to do something different n survive. Kyun usko bhi pata hai ki ab time aagaya hai. Wat do u think?"
Take a look at his tweet below:
For the unversed, Sumbul's friends Shiv, Nimrit, and Shiv will be seen discussing how she's playing a victim card after losing the task. The actress' fans aren't happy with the latest development and are hoping to save her from eviction this week.
Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Makes It To The Finale Week, Fans Say ‘Captain Na Ban Kar Bhi…’
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Slam Nimrit & Mandali For Claiming Sumbul Is Playing a Victim Card Post Nomination
- Bigg Boss 16: Colors LEAD Star Wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Or THIS Mandali Member To WIN
- Bigg Boss 16: Here’s how Fahmaan Khan Is Planning To Welcome Sumbul Touqeer Khan Post The Show
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Trolls Sumbul Touqeer, Says Shiv Thakare, MC Stan Got Nominated Due To Her
- Bigg Boss 16 Torture Task: Priyanka Choudhary Tells Shiv Thakare 'Nahi Chodugi Tujhe' As He Targets Her Ear
- Bigg Boss 16: Anupamaa Actor Roots For Sumbul Touqeer; Says ‘Uski Energy Bahut Achi Hai’
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Shiv Thakare BEATS Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan To Become Best Performer- See TIME
- BB16: Tina Datta REACTS To Sumbul Touqeer’s Father’s Controversial Remark; Says ‘It Was Difficult To Ignore’
- Shiv Thakare Fan Calls Arjun Bijlani Undeserving KKK Winner As He Tweets For Priyanka Choudhary. See His Reply
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bags THIS B’wood Film Starring SRK On Salman’s Recommendation?
- Not Anupamaa Or Bigg Boss 16, THIS Hit Show TOPS Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows List