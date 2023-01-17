Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik To Return To Salman Khan's Show But There's A BIG TWIST. Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Abdu Rozik's exit from Salman Khan's reality show left several viewers emotional. Last week, the singer walked out of the Bigg Boss 16 house as he had to honour his work commitments. Be it Shiv Thakare or MC Stan, the housemates broke down into tears as they bid adieu to their beloved friend, with whom they stayed for three months.
BIGG BOSS 16: ABDU ROZIK'S UPDATE ABOUT RETURN
While Abdu Rozik is busy interacting with his fans and enjoying his life post-Bigg Boss 16, gossip mills suggest that he will be seen in the show once again. Yes, you read that right!
There are mumours that Abdu Rozik is coming back during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. However, there's a big catch. Grab a bowl of popcorn while you start the reading session.
