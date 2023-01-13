Bigg Boss 16: Bharti Singh's Husband Says He Suffered Rs 35k Loss Due To Archana Gautam: Maine 4-5 Baar...

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ladies and gentlemen, hold on to your seats as the makers of Salman Khan's reality show are all set to take you on a roller coaster ride on Friday and Saturday. Guess what? Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have shot for an exciting segment with the Bigg Boss 16 housemates.

When Bharti is under the roof, how can you not expect her to create ripples with her comedy? The Kapil Sharma Show star had a blast as she playfully trolled the Bigg Boss 16 contestants during the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode.

Bharti Singh, Haarsh TROLL Archana Gautam Bharti Singh, Haarsh TROLL Archana Gautam Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa took a fun dig at Archana Gautam's voice, asking her to speak 'How are you Bharti?'. Haarsh trolled Archana Gautam, saying that he suffered a loss of Rs 35 thousand because of her. Wondering what he said next? The writer-comedian joked, 'Archana aapki wajah se mera 35 hazaar ka nuksan hua. Jab show start hua na, maine 4-5 apne TV ke speakers change kiye. Maine socha nahi ye awaaz nahi ho sakti. Baad me pata chala awaaz hi thi. Aisa lagta hai kitchen mein 150 plates ek saath tooti hai.' Bigg Boss 16: Bharti Singh RECREATES Tina Datta's Mom's Entry, Hugs Archana Gautam Bharti Singh recreated Tina Datta's mother Madhumita Datta's entry in Bigg Boss 16 house when she hugged Sreejita De by mistake. Guess what? She first said that Tina Datta is the only friend who she knows for ten years. When Haarsh asked Bharti to hug the Uttaran actress, she ended up hugging Archana Gautam. Yes, you read that right! 'Jab paida karna wali maa galti kar sakti h, main toh fir bhi saheli hu,' Bharti joked, leaving the Bigg Boss 16 housemates in splits. Archana Gautam's EPIC Reaction On Tina's Mom Hugging Sreejita Archana Gautam tickled the funny bone of the Bigg Boss 16 housemates when she imitated Tina Datta's mother, enacting how she ended up hugging Sreejita De, assuming the Daayan actress to be her daughter. Her epic reaction went viral on social media, sparking a meme fest on Twitter.

On a related note, Sreejita De, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been nominated for eviction this week. The four contestants are in the danger zone as the three special guests and other housemates voted agains the 'lost group' during the nominations. It remains to be seen which celebrity will bid adieu to the BB 16 house.

Talking about Archana Gautam, the actress-politician trended on Twitter after her brother Gulshan Gautam entered the Bigg Boss 16 house during the Family Week. While Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot had a blast with Gulshan, netizens couldn't help but enjoy his comic antics in the show.

Archana also earned praise from all the corners for respecting the family members of fellow contestants including Shiv Thakare's Aai, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's dad, MC Stan's mother and Tina Datta's mom.

