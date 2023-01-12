Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bharti Singh Praises Shiv Thakare, Says 'Teri Aai Ka...'

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ladies and gentlemen, brace yourself for entertaining Friday and Saturday episodes as the makers of Salman Khan's reality show have planned to spice up things up. After an emotional Family week, the viewers will get to see the jodi of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa on stage.

When Bharti Singh is in the house, how can you not expect a fun-filled episode? From tickling the funny bone of the contestants to playfully trolling them, the comedian had a blast on Bigg Boss 16.

On a related note, Shiv Thakare created history by becoming the captain for the fourth time in Bigg Boss 16. While the likes of Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary are yet to become the captain, the reality TV star achieved another milestone in Salman Khan's reality show.

What do you have to say about the reunion of Shiv Thakare and Aai? Drop a tweet @Filmibeat to share your thoughts with us.

Advertisement

Keep watching this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.