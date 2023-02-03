Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar Replacing Salman To SHOCKING Eviction, Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Another intriguing Weekend Ka Vaar is around the corner and fans are already looking forward to watching it.

The upcoming weekend episodes are going to be very interesting for loyal viewers as Archana Gautam will get bashed for her behavior with co-contestants during the torture task.

Interestingly, just like last week, Salman Khan will be missing from the Weekend Ka Vaar and a popular filmmaker is going to replace him as host this time and we aren't talking about Farah Khan.

Also, the Bigg Boss 16 makers have also planned several exciting tasks for the housemates.

From Karan Johar replacing Salman Khan as host to a shocking elimination, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.