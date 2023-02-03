Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar Replacing Salman To SHOCKING Eviction, Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 16 Update: Another intriguing Weekend Ka Vaar is around the corner and fans are already looking forward to watching it.
The upcoming weekend episodes are going to be very interesting for loyal viewers as Archana Gautam will get bashed for her behavior with co-contestants during the torture task.
Interestingly, just like last week, Salman Khan will be missing from the Weekend Ka Vaar and a popular filmmaker is going to replace him as host this time and we aren't talking about Farah Khan.
Also, the Bigg Boss 16 makers have also planned several exciting tasks for the housemates.
From Karan Johar replacing Salman Khan as host to a shocking elimination, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.
After Farah Khan, Karan Johar Replaces Salman Khan As Host
While Farah Khan hosted last Weekend Ka Vaar, filmmaker Karan Johar is seen interacting with contestants in the latest promos and is the host this week. However, Salman is likely to return as host for the much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 16.
In the promos, Karan Johar is seen blaming Archana Gautam for Shiv Thakare's eye injury after the torture task. She'll be bashed by the host for crossing the line in the task. In last night's (February 2) episode, even Bigg Boss was seen taunting Archana for the wastage of food and cancelled the ration task.
Anupam Kher And Neena Gupta As Guests
Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will be seen gracing the Bigg Boss 16 stage as guests this week. They'll be seen promoting their upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboaa.
Badshah And Iulia Vantur In Bigg Boss 16
Badshah will appear on the show for the promotion of his new song Players. Besides them, Iulia Vantur too will be seen in Weekend Ka Vaar.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Get Evicted?
This week, three mandali members got nominated for eviction this week - Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and MC Stan. While Shiv and Stan are counted as strong players, a huge section of social media is guessing that Sumbul might get evicted this week. However, it'll be interesting to see who among them will leave the Bigg Boss house this time. Keep watching this space for more updates!
