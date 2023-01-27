Mandali Ko Support Karne…: Fans Of Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka & Tina Troll Farah Khan For Bashing Them

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Due to some work commitments, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan won't be hosting Weekend Ka Vaar this time and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan is going to replace her.

In the latest promos, Farah is seen bashing Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta for their behaviour this week. Both of them will be criticised by the Om Shanti Om helmer for bullying Shalin Bhanot and mocking his mental state.

Farah will get irked with Tina's attitude as the Uttaran actress tries to explain her side. In anger, the new host walks out as Tina wasn't ready to listen to her. Watch the promo here:

However, supporters of Priyanka and Tina don't agree with Farah's point of view. In the comments section, they're questioning the Bigg Boss 16 makers for roping in ex-contestant Sajid Khan's sister Farah as Salman's replacement. According to them, she is going to target Priyanka and Tina as they aren't a part of Sajid Khan's 'mandali'.

Reacting to the promo, a social media user tweeted, "Farah mam target kar Rahi hai unnecessary or badla lene or mandali ko support Karne aai hai to target kar rahi hai."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Yes, get out. last week Salmon praised her for her attitude and u have a problem! They didn't bully Shalin... I wish you knew what is meant by bullying. Big Boss, she shouldn't have been brought to host the show as her brother was a contestant and she will definitely support the Mandali."

A third comment read, "Disgusting Farah khan how can u say that Pri and Tina did mistake jab Shalin itna acting Kar raha tha and koi nightmare hone wala chugli and b*tching kar rha hai kya hai bolo... N dura itna bolta hai b*tching kartha hai ap ko nahi nikta hai na. We r with Priyanka"

Here are the reactions: