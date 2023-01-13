Bigg Boss 16: Simi Asks Salman How Will React To 'Moody' Girlfriend Like Tina Datta. He Says 'Agar Insaan...'

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: How will Salman Khan react to a 'moody girlfriend' like Tina Datta? Well, we are not asking this question. It was Simi Garewal, who questioned the Bollywood superstar about his reaction if he had a 'moody girlfriend' in his life. Salman Khan's answer to the particular question definitely deserves your attention.

BIGG BOSS 16: SALMAN KHAN REACTS TO 'MOOD GF' LIKE TINA QUESTION

After recreating her popular segment Rendezvous with Simi Garewal with the Bigg Boss 16 housemates, the veteran actress turned her attention towards Salman Khan. She asked her several questions related to the show and his professional life.

Can you guess what the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor said when she asked him to share his thoughts of having a 'moody partner' like Tina Datta? Well, he came up with the cutest reply and it will melt your hearts.

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's Reaction On Moody GF According to Bigg Boss Tak, Simi Garewal questioned Salman Khan how he would deal if he had a 'moody girlfriend'. She took Tina Datta's name while asking the same question. The Dabangg star said that one can improve things and sort out the issues if the concerned person is good. 'Everyone is moody. Agar insan sahi hai toh vo ek cheez ko improve kiya jaa sakta hai sort kar sakte hain,' Salman Khan said as per the Twitter handle. Bigg Boss 16: Which Actors Salman Khan Will Take Along With Him? Which Bollywood actors Salman Khan will take along with him if he is sent to the Bigg Boss 16 house? Any guesses? The Bharat star said that he would like to take Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif along with him in the BB house if he ever participated in the reality show. Interesting answer Bhaijaan. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: Shalin-Tina Questioned Again Veteran journalist Dibang questioned Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship, calling their bond as 'fake and plastic'. While Shalin tried to justify their actions, it seemed he failed to give a proper explanation. A promo from the upcoming episode is going viral on the internet. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's bond has already become the talk of the town, setting several tongues wagging.

BIGG BOSS 16 WEEKEND KA VAAR: WHAT TO EXPECT

On a related note, Salman Khan also welcomed two special guests during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A veteran journalist and TV producer Sandiip Sikcand came prepared with hard-hitting questions for the housemates.

On a related note, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan, Sreejita De and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have been nominated this week. It remains to be seen which contestant will get evicted from the reality show during the weekend.

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will telecast next month on Colors channel as the show has received an extension of four months.

