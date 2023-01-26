Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Replacing Salman To Eviction Twist, Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar

Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan To Host WKV Episodes

As reported earlier, Bigg Boss 16 got extended for four weeks and Salman Khan won't be able to host the show for two weeks due to his work commitments. Hence, Farah Khan will be seen hosting the controversial reality show this week. For the unversed, she replaced Salman several times as Weekend Ka Vaar host in the past too.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon To Promote Shehzada

This week, Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will appear on Bigg Boss 16 as guests. They will be seen promoting their much-awaited film Shehzada on the reality show. Directed by Rohit Shawan, the action-comedy is slated to hit the theatres next month, on February 10.

Anil Kapoor And Mika Singh As Guests

Besides Kartik and Kriti, two other celebrities who will grace the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar are Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh. According to reports, they will be seen promoting their upcoming projects on the show.

4 Strong Contestants Are Nominated This Week

In last night's (January 25) episodes, four strong contestants got nominated for eviction this week - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta. Now, it'll be interesting to see if one of them will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 16 house or not.

Twist In Eviction This Week?

There are chances that the Bigg Boss 16 makers might introduce a twist in this week's elimination. We're saying so as recent reports suggest that none of the four nominated contestants will leave the show as all of them are strong players. However, it's not yet confirmed and we've to watch the episode to know the same. Keep watching this space for more updates!