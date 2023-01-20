Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Saurish Sharma? Meet Astrologer Who Predicted About Priyanka-Ankit's Relationship Future

Bigg Boss 16 update: Who is Saurish Sharma? This is the question on everyone's mind ever since the makers of Salman Khan's reality show released a new promo where the astrologer can be seen making a prediction about Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary's relationship. Saurish trended on Twitter after he predicted about the future of the Udaariyaan actress after he made an entry in the BB 16 house.

His remarks left the fans surprised as he suggested Priyanka Choudhary to 'not waste time'. While the episode is yet to air on television, the promo is already going viral on the internet.

What Saurish Sharma Said About Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta? What Saurish Sharma Said About Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta? Saurish Sharma, while talking to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, asked her to not waste time with Ankit Gupta. He claimed that the future of their relationship looks weak and hence, they shouldn't focus on it. 'Mujhe aapka aur Ankit ke relationship ka future acha nahi dikh raha. Time waste mat kariye,' Saurish told Priyanka. How Priyanka REACTED To Saurish Sharma's Prediction? How Priyanka REACTED To Saurish Sharma's Prediction? Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have always maintained that they are very good friends and they cannot enter into a relationship. Despite their affirmations, fans have expressed their desire to see them together as a couple. Can you guess how Priyanka reacted when Saurish told her that her future with Ankit looks bleak? She quipped, 'Aapne to hame tension de diya.' Advertisement What Saurish Sharma Said About Tina Datta? Bigg Boss welcomed Saurish Sharma in the show, calling him a well-known visionary mentor and astrologer. He also predicted the future of Archana Gautam, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Saurish advised Sumbul Touqeer to resolve her conflicts with her mother, stating that she will achieve success if she works on a few things. He also shared words of advice for Tina Datta, reminding her that she failed to create another blockbuster after Uttaran due to her 'attitude problems'. Who Is Saurish Sharma? All You Need To Know About Bigg Boss 16 Astrologer According to the Instagram profile of Saurish Sharma, he frequently travels from Delhi to Mumbai. He also has clients in Chandigarh. He claims to be 'changing lives since 2015'. He is also a Vastu expert, who has over 27.4k followers on Instagram. Guess what? The likes of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Mohit Malik, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Sharad Malhotra are following him on Instagram. From Ekta Kapoor to Isha Kopiker, Saurish Sharma has posted photos with several celebrities.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16 will soon witness another elimination during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It remains to be seen which contestant will bid adieu to the show this week.

