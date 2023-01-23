Bigg Boss 16: Why Did Archana Gautam Shout, Was It Because Of Ghost? Fans Wonder After Promo Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 16 update: Why Archana Gautam shouted? Is she injured? Did she get afraid because of a cockroach or lizard? Fans have wondering about the same ever since the makers released a new promo where the actress-politician can be seen shouting.

The promo went viral on the internet in no time, leaving the viewers surprised. Archana Gautam became the talk of the town as she shouted at the top of her voice, making the other Bigg Boss 16 contestants worried about her.

Fans couldn't help but wonder if Archana was scared after seeing a lizard or cockroach. From a ghost to an insect, the netizens started naming several things that the actress might have seen in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Her promo sparked a meme fest on Twitter, making everyone wonder what happened to her.

Bigg Boss 16: Why Archana Gautam Shouted? WATCH Promo The official Twitter handle of Colors channel shared the promo from the upcoming episode along with the caption, 'Kis baat ka laga Archana ko zor ka jhatka?' Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta can be seen trying to console Archana Gautam while she shouted. Archana's antics have left the viewers wondering if she saw a ghost or a cockroach. There's no confirmation about the reason behind Archana's scary moment in Bigg Boss 16. Even Mahim, Bigg Boss 16's dog, came to the bathroom area after Archana got scared and started shouting. Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Injured Or She Saw Ghost? Fans Wonder Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Injured Or She Saw Ghost? Fans Wonder As the promo went viral, fans started sharing their views about it on social media. Many asked if Archana Gautam was injured or she saw a ghost in the Bigg Boss 16 house. 'Archana got injured or saw something something sinister promo is out. I am shocked and scared,' one user tweeted. 'Hope Archana Gautam is fine. She looked scared and I cannot wait to know what happened to her,' another user said. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16: Archana Cries As Soundarya Gets Evicted Bigg Boss 16: Archana Cries As Soundarya Gets Evicted Archana Gautam tried her best to convince Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary to reconsider their decision and not vote Soundarya Sharma out from the show. However, the duo maintained that Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta had contributed more to Bigg Boss 16 than her. Archana got emotional as she bid adieu to her friend Soundarya, reminding her that she wishes to continue their friendship after the reality show gets over.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE: WHAT WE KNOW

The finale episode of Bigg Boss 16 will air on Colors channel on February 12, 2023. Salman Khan is rumoured to be not hosting the show for the next weeks because of prior commitments. Farah Khan and Karan Johar might step into his shoes for each week, as per the latest buzz.

The Bollywood superstar, who will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will shoot for the grand finale episode. Speculations are rife that the makers will introduce a surprise mid-week eviction during the finale week.

Why Archana Gautam shouted? What could be the reason? Do you think Archana can emerge as the finalist of Bigg Boss 16? Share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat. We hope she is alright as the promo has left the viewers worried about the actress.

