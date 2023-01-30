Will Smack Her Face: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Vs Archana Gautam! Bigg Boss 16 Fans Guess Reason Behind FIGHT

Bigg Boss 16 Ticket To Finale: Things have turned heated in Salman Khan's show as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam locked horns with each other. While the episode is yet to air on television, the promo is already making waves on social media. TV buffs are curious to know why Nimrit and Archana fought ahead of the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam's equation took a turn after the former asked the actress-politician to wake up when she was sleeping. Archana seemed miffed with Nimrit, who is the captain of the BB 16 house. She said that no one should have an issue if she is sleeping unless the buzzer (kukruku) is pressed.

The makers have released a new promo where Nimrit can be seen lashing out at Archana Gautam, threatening to smack her face. What's the reason behind Nimrit and Archana's fight? This is the question on everyone's mind.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Lashes Out At Archana Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam engaged in a massive war of words following which the former shouted at the top of the words. The Choti Sarrdaarni actress slammed Archana, saying that she needs to check her language and behaviour before pointing out fingers at others. 'Pagal ladki. Aare apni language dekh, jaban aur harkat dekh. I will smack her face,' Nimrit said as she attacked Archana. She lost her calm, charging at Gautam after she mocked her and asked her to shout more. The promo from the show has set several tongues wagging. Why Did Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam FIGHT? Fans wondered why Archana and Nimrit had a huge fight in the reality show that the other contestants had to control them. Nimrit lost her calm and she charged at Gautam, making the netizens wonder the reason behind her anger. 'Did Archana pass a derogatory comment on Nimrit? Is this the reason behind their fight?,' one user tweeted. Another fan said, 'Archana ke efforts fail ho gaye nimrit ko apne side karne ke isliye wahi purani poking par utar aayi.' Many viewers said that they would not take sides before watching the episode as the promos are misleading at times. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Tina Datta got evicted from the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode and now all eyes are on the upcoming episodes as everyone is keen to which contestants will get nominated this week. Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were also in the danger zone and it remains to be seen if they will be able to safeguard themselves from elimination or not.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the current captain of Bigg Boss 16 house and hence, she has the power of Ticket to Finale. If she continues to retain her captaincy, she will emerge as the first finalist of Bigg Boss 16. Archana Gautam and Priyanka Choudhary are trying their best to remove her from the spot; however, they have been facing the numbers game disadvantage.