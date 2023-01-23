Bigg Boss 16 Winner: NOT Priyanka Choudhary Or Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma Wants THIS Contestant To Win

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination: After staying in the BB 16 house for over 100 days, Soundarya Sharma got evicted from the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday (January 22). Her eviction set several tongues wagging as many considered her to be a better contender than Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, who were also nominated along with her.

After getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya exclusively spoke with Filmibeat.

