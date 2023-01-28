Bigg Boss 16 | Popular EX Winner Wants Shiv Thakare To Win BB 16: 'Trophy Jeetna Hi Hai'

Bigg Boss 16 Winner: A popular ex winner has extended support to Shiv Thakare on social media, stating he will emerge as the winner of Salman Khan's reality show. As 'Vijayi Bhava Shiv Thakare' trended on Twitter, the reality show star shared his thoughts about the contestant who should win Bigg Boss 16.

Can you guess the name of the person we are mentioning? Well, we are talking about Prince Narula. The Bigg Boss 9 winner has shared a post on his official Twitter handle, expressing his desire to see Shiv Thakare as the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

BIGG BOSS 16: PRINCE NARULA SUPPORTS SHIV THAKARE

Prince Narula, who was one of the mentors of MTV Roadies, posted two tweets for Shiv Thakare on Saturday (January 28). While fans trended Shiv Thakare on Twitter, the actor-model tried to support Shiv through social media platforms, a few days ahead of Bigg Boss 16 finale.

Prince Narula's Tweet For Shiv Thakare Prince Narula, who is known for his winning streak in reality shows, made it clear that he is only rooting for Shiv Thakare. The Nach Baliye 9 winner said that Shiv Thakare has to lift the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss 16. 'Trophy jeetna hi hai ShivThakare9 VIJAYI BHAVA SHIV THAKARE,' Prince Narula wrote on the micro-blogging site. Rannvijay Singha's Tweet For Shiv Thakare Rannvijay Singha, who also worked with Shiv Thakare in MTV Roadies and served as his mentor, shared a throwback picture with the Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner. He tweeted, VIJAYI BHAVA SHIV THAKARE #ShivThakare #ShivIsTheBoss.' The Shark Tank India season host and Shiv can be seen smiling while striking a pose for the camera in the picture that is going viral on the internet. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Shiv Thakare was nominated for eviction this week in Salman Khan's reality show. He was in the danger zone along with Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot. Tina Datta had to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 16 house after staying in the house for seventeen weeks. With Tina Datta's eviction, Bigg Boss 16 has got its top seven finalists in Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale will be conducted on February 12, 2023. Speculations are rife that the makers might introduce a new twist in the finale week by surprising the contestants with a mid-week eviction.

Salman Khan will also return to the show as the host during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16. Farah Khan replaced him as a host during this Weekend Kaa Vaar episode as the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was not available for shoot.

Do you agree with Prince Narula's views? Can Shiv Thakare emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss 16? We look forward to reading your views about the same. Share your thoughts by dropping a tweet @Filmibeat.

Watch this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 16.