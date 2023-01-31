Shiv Thakare Fan Calls Arjun Bijlani Undeserving KKK Winner As He Tweets For Priyanka Choudhary. See His Reply

Bigg Boss 16 update: Fans can go to any extent to support their favourite contestants; however, there are times when they cross the line and end up trolling a celebrity for expressing his thoughts on social media. Something similar happened with Arjun Bijlani, who faced flak for supporting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and stating that he feels she might win Bigg Boss 16.

While the TV heartthrob just shared his opinion about Salman Khan's reality show, a certain section of the netizens started trolling him for no reason. From calling him an 'undeserving winner' to accusing the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 of intentionally making Arjun Bijlani the winner of the show, fans passed demeaning remarks against the Naagin actor.

A Shiv Thakare fan even called him a 'fixed winner' after the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor said that Priyanka Choudhary has an 'X-factor'.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARJUN BIJLANI?

On the professional front, Arjun Bijlani will be next seen playing a cameo in Ishq Mein Ghayal, which will go on air from February 13, 2023. The supernatural show co-starring Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Shaikh and Karan Kundrra will telecast on Colors channel.

Details about Arjun Bijlani's character have been kept under the wraps.

