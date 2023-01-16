Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Reveals The Winner Of Salman Khan’s Show; Watch
It is just a month left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 and each day is coming with an interesting twist to the show. In what came as a shocking turn, this weekend three contestants bid adieu to the popular reality show. We are talking about Sreejita De, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik. To note, the Uttaran actress was eliminated from the show due to the audience's vote while Sajid and Abdu had to leave the house due to work commitments. Amid this, Abdu's exit has left everyone heartbroken and the housemates and the audience are already missing him.
On the other hand, Abdu has been all gaga over his journey on Bigg Boss 16. Post his exit, Abdu has been overwhelmed with the love coming his way post his stint on the popular reality show and stated that he had a great time on the show. When Abdu was quizzed about who will win the show, Abdu was quick to name Shiv Thakare. He also stated that Shiv and MC Stan have chances to make it to the finale. However, he also emphasised that the audience will be announcing the ultimate winner of the show.
To note, Abdu had earlier hugged everyone while bidding adieu to the BB house and assured MC Stan and Shiv that they are playing well and will be making it to the finale. It is also reported that as Abdu had stated for almost three months on the show, he had apparently earned around Rs 42-56 lakhs for his stint on the popular reality show. On the other hand, as Sajid has also been out of the house, the filmmaker had a reunion with Abdu recently. It so happened that Farah Khan had invited Abdu for a special burger treat where in Sajid and Abdu were seen having a gala time together.
