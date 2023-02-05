BB16: Yogesh Choudhary Talks About Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta’s Wedding; Says ‘Mummy Ko Starting Se…’

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary have been among the most popular jodis on the small screen. After winning hearts with their stint on Udaariyaan, the duo made headlines with their sizzling chemistry on Bigg Boss 16. And while Ankit is no longer a part of the show, he is often seen rooting for Priyanka who has made it to the finale week on the popular reality show. Interestingly, the duo has been rumoured to be dating each other and fans have been eager for them to tie the knot soon. Amid this, Priyanka's brother Yogesh Choudhary has opened up on Ankit and Priyanka's wedding.

During a recent interview, Yogesh emphasised that Ankit and Priyanka are friends as of now. "Jab tak Priyanka Di Aur Ankit Ji raazi nahi ho jaisa log chahte hain vaise ke liye tab tak mummy papa bhi kya bol sakte hain. Baaki mummy ko to ankit starting se bahut pasand hai. Papa ka as such koi view nhi hai kyunki papa bolte hain ki "Beta! Jo tu bolegi wahi sahi hai. Tera future hai tujhe decide karna hai. Tu sahi decide karegi"". Yogesh also asserted that his family wouldn't have any objection if Priyanka and Ankit decide to take their relationship to the next level.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Choudhary has managed to make it to top 6 along with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. In fact, Ankit had also shared a sweet message for her after she made it to the finale week. "Hey Pari, Congratulations for the finale week. I am so so so proud of you the way you performed in the torture task, the way you stood your ground with that confident smile on your face. I am so proud, it was a treat to watch. It actually felt like you are not getting tortured, it is the mandali who is getting tortured," he added.