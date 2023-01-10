Newly Married Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Return To TV With Ekta Kapoor's Next? What We Know

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been hogging all the limelight ever since she got married to Shahnawaz Sheikh. The TV diva surprised her fans when she announced her wedding on social media. Unlike other celebrities, Devoleena had kept the news about her relationship under wraps.

While gossip mills linked her with Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh, the actress always refrained from reacting on the rumours. Devoleena might be missing from the small screen since a long time but if things go well, she might make a roaring comeback soon. Yes, you read that right!

DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE'S COMEBACK TO TV

If the recent buzz is to be believed, Ekta Kapoor is all set to launch a new show on Zee TV. The TV Czarina is already producing Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagyalakshmi for the leading channel. If things go as planned, her new show will soon hit the airwaves.

Speculations are rife that Ekta Kapoor has approached Devoleena Bhattacharjee for her new show. There's no official confirmation from either Ekta or Devoleena's side about the rumours floating on the internet.

Interestingly, Debettama Saha is also said to have been approached from the show, which is under pre-production. The actress is well known for her role in Shaurya Aur Suhani, which is a remake of Bengali drama Mohor.

