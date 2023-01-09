Who Is Akshay Kelkar? All You Need To Know About Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Winner
Advertisement
Bigg Boss Marathi 4 winner Akshay Kelkar has been hogging all the limelight ever since he lifted the trophy in the star-studded grand finale that took on Sunday (January 8) in Mumbai. The actor defeated four other finalists to win the reality show that was hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.
Akshay managed to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 by beating the likes of Apurva, Kiran, Amruta and Rakhi Sawant. His journey was full of ups and downs but the actor continued to stay strong till the last minute.
Are you happy with Akshay Kelkar's victory in Bigg Boss Marathi 4? Drop a tweet and share your views with us @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates.
- Prathamesh Parab's Takatak 2 To Release On August 19, 2022
- Nima Denzongpa Actress Surabhi Das Shares Her First Impression Of Co-Star Akshay Kelkar (EXCLUSIVE)
- Bigg Boss 16: ‘Marathi Manus’ Shiv Thakare’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Surprised
- After Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare Should Participate In THESE 3 Big Reality Shows
- Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Rakhi Sawant’s BF Adil Enters, Says ‘4-4 Logon Ka Baccha Paal Rahi Ho Tum’
- Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Rakhi Sawant Reveals Abhijit Bichukale Didn't Brush Teeth For Hours In BB 15
- GHKPM's Kishori Shahane Praises Shiv Thakare, Says He Is Playing Extremely Well On Bigg Boss 16
- Bigg Boss Marathi 4: After Rakhi Sawant, Her Bigg Boss 14 Frenemy Arshi Khan To Enter The Show?
- Did You Know THIS Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress Was Shiv Thakare’s BB Marathi Co-Contestant?
- Before Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare Was A Part Of Two Big Reality Shows Including Marathi Bigg Boss
- Bigg Boss Marathi 4 First Promo Out: Mahesh Manjrekar’s Show Is Set To Launch Soon
- Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Salman Khan Asks Abhijeet Bichukale To Leave; Bhai Gets Angry & Says ‘WTF Shamita Shetty’
Read more...