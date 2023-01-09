Who Is Akshay Kelkar? All You Need To Know About Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Winner

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 winner Akshay Kelkar has been hogging all the limelight ever since he lifted the trophy in the star-studded grand finale that took on Sunday (January 8) in Mumbai. The actor defeated four other finalists to win the reality show that was hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Akshay managed to emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 by beating the likes of Apurva, Kiran, Amruta and Rakhi Sawant. His journey was full of ups and downs but the actor continued to stay strong till the last minute.

