Rakhi Sawant Gets Married For The Second Time, Ties The Knot With BF Adil Secretly; PICS GO VIRAL

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant, who recently came out of the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house, has surprised her fans once again by getting married to boyfriend Adil Durrani secretly. Yes, you read that right!

According to the ongoing reports, Rakhi and Adil got married in a court marriage and several pictures from their wedding are currently doing the rounds on social media. The couple recently got married in private, keeping it a secret from fans.

PICS FROM RAKHI-ADIL'S COURT MARRIAGE GOING VIRAL

Their wedding photos quickly went viral on the internet. Rakhi and Adil can be seen in the photos with garlands around their necks.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Rakhi is seen posing in a white and pink sharara, giving her look a bridal touch with a scarf over her head. Adil, on the other hand, opted for denim trousers and a black shirt. In another picture, the duo is seen signing their marriage licence.

The photos from Rakhi and Adil's wedding surprised their well-wishers. Some admirers even congratulated the Bigg Boss veteran on the news of her nuptials. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement.

RAKHI'S MOTHER DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN TUMOUR

Recently, Rakhi won hearts with her stint in the fourth season of Bigg Boss Marathi and walked out with the money suitcase worth Rs 9 lakh in the finale. On the very next day, she shocked her fans by revealing that her mother Jaya Sawant has been diagnosed with brain tumour and is currently fighting for her life.

Rakhi posted a video on her Instagram account in which she's seen in a hospital with her mother. According to reports, her mother is in a critical condition and Rakhi is seen getting emotional. We're assuming that the couple chose to get married on such a short notice for her sake.

However, Rakhi and Adil's official statement is still awaited.

RAKHI'S FIRST MARRIAGE & DIVORCE

Amid rumours of her secret wedding, Rakhi had confirmed getting hitched to NRI businessman Ritesh. Last year, they entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as wild card participants together. However, after coming out of the reality show, they announced their separation earlier this year.

Later, Rakhi revealed that she's now dating Adil, a businessman by profession. After being together for a few months, they are finally married now. Heartiest congratulations to them.