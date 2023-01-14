Recently Seen in Bigg Boss 16 As Guest, Comedian Bharti Singh's Educational Qualifications Will Surprise You


Comedian Bharti Singh made her TV debut with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008 as a contestant and has come a long way in her career. She was the second runner-up of the popular stand-up comedy show and has now established herself among the biggest comedians in India.

After The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, she went on to act and participate in many popular comedy shows including Comedy Circus (multiple seasons), FIR, Gangs of Haseepur, Comedy Classes, Comedy Nights Bachao, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others.

Besides being a comedian, Bharti is also among the most popular hosts currently. Some of the shows hosted by her include The Khatra Khatra Show (debut production venture with husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa), Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, Dance Deewane, India's Best Dancer, and India's Got Talent.

While she has become a household name, do you know how much the comedian has studied? Let's look at the educational qualifications of Bharti Singh, who was recently seen in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of with Salman Khan and hubby Haarsh.

Bharti Singh’s Schooling

Bharti Singh struggled a lot to make a name for herself in the industry. However, she made sure to complete her education. According to reports, the comedian completed her schooling at a government school in Amritsar, Punjab.

Bharti Singh’s College & Graduation

After school, Bharti got admission to BBK DAV College for Women, Punjab where she earned a graduate degree in Bachelor of Arts.

Bharti Singh Has A Master’s Degree

That's not all! She then continued her study and completed post-graduation in History from Punjab Technical University, Punjab.

Marriage & Motherhood

Bharti, who has now established herself among the highest-paid comedians in India, is happily married to writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa. After dating each other for several years, the couple got married in a grand ceremony in December 2017. On April 3, 2022, they welcomed their son Lakshay aka Gola.

Bharti Singh Net Worth

According to reports, the net worth of Bharti Singh is said to be around Rs 22-25 crore. Well, that's huge! Don't you agree?

