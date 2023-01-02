Comedian Saloni Daini AKA Gangubai's Bikini PICS Are Going Viral, Her Transformation Will Surprise You

Remember child artist Saloni Daini who won hearts for portraying the character of cute Gangubai in Comedy Circus & some other comedy shows? The girl who left everyone in splits with her funny antics is all grown up now.

While Saloni has been away from showbiz for quite some time now, she's very active on Instagram and her pictures often grab eyeballs.

Well, the much loved 'Gangubai' is making waves again as she has now posted a few pictures on social media in which the 21-year-old social media star is seen posing in a bikini. Yes, you read that right!